Advertisement

CWA traffic doubles amount of spring break travelers from 2020

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Airport has doubled the number of travelers from spring break of 2020.

The week of March 29 last year had 500 passengers travel. This year, it’s 1,000.

“We’ve seen a bump in travelers the last couple of weeks, really since the first of March. Relatively significantly,” said CWA director Brian Grefe.

“It’s very consistent. The schedules are saying set, is what they are. it feels more like a very typical spring break.”

Back to normal, though a normal year pre-pandemic would bring around 2,000 passengers to the airport.

“I think everybody is getting smarter about it as the vaccine rolls out,” Grefe said, “We’re seeing restored passenger confidence and all that is helping to increase travel to the Central Wisconsin Airport.”

That means flights with precautions and planes filled to different levels

“It was like 70% full coming out of Fort Meyers and then 70% full coming out of Minneapolis to here,” traveler Mark Jurgella said.

Depending on the airline, and Jurgella flew on Delta, certain flights were filled to different capacities.

“Delta’s the only one keeping that middle seat open and so the other ones are filling up completely full,” Grefe said.

As for the airports themselves, a Mosinee resident traveling from Las Vegas says it was handled well.

“It wasn’t too crowded. I mean it was busy enough, but nothing was like crazy lines or anything too wild,” Mosinee traveler Eric Morone said.

The number of flights also are down about 40% from two years ago. But that’s still leaving flights full in those early morning hours.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home
Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home
Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
2019 city photo of Casey Bielen
Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission removes firefighter and paramedic for violating employment terms
Gov. Evers vetoes legislative oversight of COVID funds
Police seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts
Stevens Point Police believe duo is responsible for catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Wausau veterans honored on the national Vietnam veterans day.
Honoring Vietnam era veterans in Wausau
Haley Elmhorst, owner of 101 Rabbits retail store.
You Know You’re From...Stevens Point: Haley Elmhorst
You Know You're From Stevens Point: Haley Elmhorst
You Know You're From Stevens Point: Haley Elmhorst
Spring Break travelers double at CWA
Spring Break travelers double at CWA