CWA traffic doubles amount of spring break travelers from 2020

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Airport has doubled the number of travelers from spring break of 2020.

The week of March 29 last year had 500 passengers travel. This year, it’s 1,000.

“We’ve seen a bump in travelers the last couple of weeks, really since the first of March. Relatively significantly,” said CWA director Brian Grefe.

“It’s very consistent. The schedules are saying set, is what they are. it feels more like a very typical spring break.”

Back to normal, though a normal year pre-pandemic would bring around 2,000 passengers to the airport.

“I think everybody is getting smarter about it as the vaccine rolls out,” Grefe said, “We’re seeing restored passenger confidence and all that is helping to increase travel to the Central Wisconsin Airport.”

That means flights with precautions and planes filled to different levels

“It was like 70% full coming out of Fort Meyers and then 70% full coming out of Minneapolis to here,” traveler Mark Jurgella said.

Depending on the airline, and Jurgella flew on Delta, certain flights were filled to different capacities.

“Delta’s the only one keeping that middle seat open and so the other ones are filling up completely full,” Grefe said.

As for the airports themselves, a Mosinee resident traveling from Las Vegas says it was handled well.

“It wasn’t too crowded. I mean it was busy enough, but nothing was like crazy lines or anything too wild,” Mosinee traveler Eric Morone said.

The number of flights also are down about 40% from two years ago. But that’s still leaving flights full in those early morning hours.

