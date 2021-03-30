CBS renews “Young Sheldon” for 3 more seasons

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - CBS confirmed Tuesday it has renewed “Young Sheldon” for three additional years, beginning with the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment.

“Young Sheldon” is television’s most-watched comedy, averaging over 9.6 million viewers each week.

The CBS original series premiered Sept. 25, 2017.

