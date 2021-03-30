Advertisement

‘Amazing dog’ stops traffic to help owner who collapsed during seizure

By CTV News
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Ontario (CTV News) - A Canadian family is grateful to their dog, who helped alert neighbors to the emergency when their daughter had a sudden seizure while on a walk.

Haley Moore and her family rescued their dog Clover, a 1-year-old Maremma mix, as a puppy, but they never imagined the dog would soon return the favor.

“All I remember is waking up in the ambulance and just being really confused, like ‘What is going on?’” Moore said.

Moore was walking with Clover through her neighborhood March 16 when she had a sudden seizure and fell to the ground. With no one around, the dog sprang into action. Clover freed herself from her leash, checked on Moore then forced a passing car to stop.

“It was really impressive. The dog, Clover, actually blocked my way. She kind of backed into the road to block the truck,” said the car’s driver, Dryden Oatway.

Alerted to the emergency, Oatway began to help. He checked on Moore, trying to keep her safe, and rang the doorbell at the closest house “as many times as possible.”

Clover then caught the attention of another neighbor, Danielle Pilon, who also stopped to help.

“Good thing they have the dog because she’s a very good friend to her,” Pilon said.

Satisfied her owner was in good hands, Clover ran off to alert Moore’s family. By the time her family arrived, Moore was being treated by paramedics in an ambulance. Thankfully, she was OK.

Though it’s not clear what caused her seizure, Moore says she’s comforted by the fact her dog will be there to protect her.

“I feel 10 times safer, and I know she will be there for me,” she said. “She is a really amazing dog, and I love her to death.”

The family rewarded Clover with some steak for her good work.

