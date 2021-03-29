WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 45: UWSP Hockey Wins the 2019 National Title

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey program is known for its illustrious history, but the 2019 national champions were unique.

Reece Van Haaften and Matt Infield sit down with three players from that squad (Tanner Karty, Colin Raver and Steven Quagliata) and head coach Tyler Krueger to discuss the run to the title.

If you have an idea for “The Hilight Zone Podcast” feel free to email us at sports@wsaw.com.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.