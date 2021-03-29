Work on Scott Street bridge in Wausau to begin April 5

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A reconstruction project on the Scott Street bridge in downtown Wausau is set to begin next Monday.

A spokeswoman from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said improvements include a concrete overlay, and installation of new bridge expansion joints.

Drivers can expect lane shifts, and single and multiple lane closures. Pedestrian access will be maintained along Scott Street and the River Edge Parkway including a temporary crosswalk at Washington Street.

Construction is currently scheduled for completion in June 2021.

