Advertisement

Work on Scott Street bridge in Wausau to begin April 5

Aerial photo of Scott Street bridge
Aerial photo of Scott Street bridge(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A reconstruction project on the Scott Street bridge in downtown Wausau is set to begin next Monday.

A spokeswoman from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said improvements include a concrete overlay, and installation of new bridge expansion joints.

Drivers can expect lane shifts, and single and multiple lane closures. Pedestrian access will be maintained along Scott Street and the River Edge Parkway including a temporary crosswalk at Washington Street.

Construction is currently scheduled for completion in June 2021.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home
Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt’s Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy

Latest News

Coronavirus
Wisconsin: 1 million fully vaccinated; daily cases below 300
The state of Wisconsin reached a major milestone Monday hitting the 1-million fully vaccinated...
VACCINE TRACKER: 1M in Wisconsin fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be help April 1 in Lac Du Flambeau
Absentee ballots at Wausau City Hall (WSAW Photo)
1,815 Wausau absentee ballots returned for Spring Election