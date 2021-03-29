Advertisement

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be help April 1 in Lac Du Flambeau

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lake of the Torches Convention Center in Lac Du Flambeau will host a first-come-first-served COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 1. The walk-in clinic is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The clinic is open to all adults.

COVID 19 Incident Commander Daniel Thompson said in a release the clinic is open to everyone regardless of residency. He said those who are not Peter Christensen Health Center patients can register on-site.

Lake of the Torches is located at 510 Old Abe Rd. in Lac Du Flambeau.

