VACCINE TRACKER: 1M in Wisconsin fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The state of Wisconsin reached a major milestone Monday hitting the 1-million fully vaccinated mark. That’s more than 17% of the state’s population.

“We’re happy to see folks in Wisconsin doing their part and getting vaccinated when it is their turn,” said Gov. Evers. “Keep up the good work, and we’ll be back to our Wisconsin way of life before you know it.”

Wisconsin has ranked consistently among the top in the nation for the number of doses administered per 100,000 people and is first in the nation in percentage of doses administered.

