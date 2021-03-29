Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission removes firefighter and paramedic for violating employment terms

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point firefighter and paramedic on paid leave since late last summer has been fired from the fire department.

Casey Bielen had been the subject of a police and fire commission hearing after he was accused of inappropriate behavior, both on and off the clock. Those violations resulted in two disciplinary charges and a 4-day suspension without pay. Bielen objected to bringing forward charges saying a proper investigation was not conducted.

The commission removed him from service for violating the terms of his employment. Those violations included being late for work, disobeying and lying to superiors and sending inappropriate photos to women through Facebook.

Monday, the Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission removed Casey Bielen. City records show Bielen was hired in May 2009.

