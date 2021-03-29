Scammers using fake vaccine survey to try and access personal information

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers follow trends, and as more people get their COVID-19 vaccinations, they’re now trying to stick you with a fake survey.

The Federal Trade Commission is giving us a look at three versions of what’s being shared, and the scammers are trying to make it look like they’re coming from the pharmaceutical companies with COVID-19 vaccines.

People across the country are reporting getting e-mails and texts out of the blue asking them to fil out a survey.

It says it’s free to take the survey asking you to provide valuable consumer data.

In exchange, they’re offered a free reward, but asked to pay shipping fees.

Don’t respond to these surveys - it’s a scam.

You can see the fake surveys use the names of the real companies - Pfizer, Moderna and Astra-Zeneca.

However, if you look closely, you can see the logos are just a bit different than the real logo - but if you weren’t looking at the logos side by side, you might get fooled.

The FTC reminds everyone that scammers are trying to get you to click on a link and give up personal information. You’re not getting something for free.

If you get one of these e-mails or text messages, don’t respond, and delete the message.

If you did lose money, you’re asked to tell the FTC by CLICKING HERE.

Throughout the past year, Action 2 News has reporting about scammers using COVID-19 and the pandemic. Some scams are about tests, others are about vaccines, masks and suplies.

CLICK HERE to view previous reports regarding COVID-19 scams.

