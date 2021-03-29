Prepping your garden for the spring season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Spring is here but horticulturists say it’s still too early to get out in the garden.

Janell Wehr a horticulturist from the Marathon County UW-Extension said before you can start planting anything outside you need to wait until the ground is dry.

“The reason why it’s so important to really exercise patience is because if we get in our gardens too early, and we’re stepping in there while the soil is really really wet, what we’re gonna do is compact the soil,” Wehr said.

Wehr explained that compacting the soil prevents room for air or growth and will not yield many crops.

To help the soil, Wehr recommends putting a thick layer of compost on it. She said now is the time to do that so the compost can warm up along with the earth.

Wehr said now is also the time to get a head start on certain vegetables and flowers that take an extra-long time to grow.

Planting them inside before the ground thaws outside is a good idea to allow them that extra time.

Certain vegetables like watermelons, peppers, and cucumbers are great to begin growing inside.

Seeds can be started inside about 6-9 weeks before the last frost date.

Another gardening tip is to map out your dream garden to get a good idea of how you want it to look this year.

If you do begin planting indoors, Wehr said to make sure to harden them. You can do so by keeping light about one inch over them. Hardening your plants gets them accustomed to the sun so they can easily be transferred when it is time. That way, when you transfer them outdoors, they are accustomed to the sun.

After the snow is all melted and gone, then you can move what you started inside to the outside garden and begin to plant them for the 2021 growing season.

