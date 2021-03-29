Marshfield author writes romance novel from love letters

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A new author in Central Wisconsin is showcasing her family and the city of Marshfield with a series of romance novels set in the 1930s.

Author Lori Oestreich came across nearly 400 letters from her grandfather addressed to her grandmother from the 1930s, and after she read through them, the idea to write the romance novel, “Darling, All My Love” came to mind.

Oftentimes people are making history whether they know it or not, which turned out to be the case for Oestreich’s grandparents.

“After both of my grandparents passed away, family members had found roughly about 370 letters that my grandfather wrote to my grandmother,” Oestreich said.

Her grandparents communicated through the mail while they were living apart in the 1930s before getting married, it was these letters that made the light bulb come on for Oestreich.

“I learned a lot about my grandfather in those letters, I learned a lot about the history of Marshfield, just different things that he did and really how much he cared for my grandmother,” she said.

That’s when Oestreich decided that she had to turn these love letters into a romance novel.

Her grandmother, Florus lived in Milwaukee while her grandfather, Don was a businessman in Marshfield, or “Hub City” as Oestreich calls it in her book.

“This [letter] says ‘Dearest Florus,’ but most of the time he did darling, he would write ‘darling,’ and then at the end, he always signed it ‘all my love, Don,’” Oestreich said.

In modern times, the art of writing a physical letter has quickly faded behind email and social media, but Oestreich said paging through the nearly 90-year-old letters makes you understand and appreciate history.

“I really wanted to use a lot of Marshfield history and I also wanted to use a lot of the history of the time,” Oestreich said.

Her grandparents passed away when she was younger, and nobody can replace them, but nothing beats her satisfaction with the book’s conclusion, because she knows their life had a happy ending.

“A lot of times in life, things aren’t always happy, and at least to have something that somebody can read that gives them joy is good,” Oestreich said.

Oestreich plans to write three more romance novels based in the 1930s Hub City.

