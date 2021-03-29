Advertisement

Gov. Evers vetoes legislative oversight of COVID funds

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that would have given Republican legislators oversight of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The governor vetoed the bill during a news conference at a Milwaukee care on Monday morning. He said legislative oversight of the money would cause massive delays in getting it to recipients. The governor said Wisconsin is slated to receive $3.2 billion in federal aid. He plans to use $2.5 billion of that to bolster the tourism industry, support businesses, rebuild infrastructure and pandemic response efforts.

Aides for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the veto.

