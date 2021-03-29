Food City Dirt Race to air at 3 p.m. on FOX

(WSAW) -The Food City Dirt Race is scheduled to air Monday at 3 p.m. on FOX WZAW-TV.

NASCAR’s first dirt race since 1970 was scheduled to be held Sunday, but was postponed due to torrential rain.

Sunday, rains flooded campgrounds and parking lots surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR canceled all Sunday activity because even if Bristol’s converted dirt track could eventually be readied for night racing, the entire facility was a swampy mess.

WZAW-TV’s regularly scheduled programming will be preempted by NASCAR’s coverage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

