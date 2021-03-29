Advertisement

Food City Dirt Race to air at 3 p.m. on FOX

Damaged vendor tents sit in a flooded area near Bristol Motor Speedway as races for both the...
Damaged vendor tents sit in a flooded area near Bristol Motor Speedway as races for both the Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed due to inclement weather, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | Associated Press)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WSAW) -The Food City Dirt Race is scheduled to air Monday at 3 p.m. on FOX WZAW-TV.

NASCAR’s first dirt race since 1970 was scheduled to be held Sunday, but was postponed due to torrential rain.

Sunday, rains flooded campgrounds and parking lots surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway. NASCAR canceled all Sunday activity because even if Bristol’s converted dirt track could eventually be readied for night racing, the entire facility was a swampy mess.

WZAW-TV’s regularly scheduled programming will be preempted by NASCAR’s coverage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

