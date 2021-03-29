Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Elevated fire danger on Monday

Moderate to high fire danger across much of the region into early this evening.
Much of the state is in a high fire danger.
Much of the state is in a high fire danger.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gusty winds, as high as 45 mph at times this afternoon into early this evening, in combination with relatively dry conditions across the region, as well as humidity values less than 25% during the afternoon hours, has lead to the Wisconsin DNR posting a high fire danger across a good portion of the Badger State, and moderate fire danger in the northern part of the state.

Any burning, campfires, or working with machinery that could cause sparks are highly discouraged today. A small fire could quickly get out of control and turning into a wildfire. Cooler conditions are expected for Tuesday and into mid-week, however, it will be breezy at times.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home
Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt’s Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Georgia man receives final paycheck in pile of coins on driveway

Latest News

Wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected.
First Alert Weather: Blustery & warmer today, a chill down mid-week
Windy and warmer today with highs near 60. A rollercoaster ride of temps this week.
First Alert Weather: Monday Morning Forecast
Monday's Forecast
First Alert Weather: Breezy and warmer on Monday
Sun mixed with clouds and breezy today. Windy and warmer on Monday.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast