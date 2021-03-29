First Alert Weather: Elevated fire danger on Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gusty winds, as high as 45 mph at times this afternoon into early this evening, in combination with relatively dry conditions across the region, as well as humidity values less than 25% during the afternoon hours, has lead to the Wisconsin DNR posting a high fire danger across a good portion of the Badger State, and moderate fire danger in the northern part of the state.

Any burning, campfires, or working with machinery that could cause sparks are highly discouraged today. A small fire could quickly get out of control and turning into a wildfire. Cooler conditions are expected for Tuesday and into mid-week, however, it will be breezy at times.

