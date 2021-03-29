First Alert Weather: Blustery & warmer today, a chill down mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Make sure you have the windbreaker jacket handy the next few days because it will come in handy. Early clouds will yield to a good deal of sunshine, windy, and warmer today. Afternoon readings topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind gusts, especially this afternoon, could peak around 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 PM for Taylor, Clark, Juneau & Adams Counties.

Clouds to sunshine, windy, and warmer. (WSAW)

Remaining breezy tonight as a cold front approaches the region toward daybreak. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. There is a chance of showers toward morning with the passage of the front. Mostly cloudy, rather breezy, and cooler on Tuesday. Highs in the mid 40s.

Wind gusts around 40 mph are expected Tuesday. (WSAW)

A roller coaster ride of temperatures this week. (WSAW)

An early spring chill down is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday. There will be more clouds than sun on Wednesday with daytime temps struggling to make it above freezing. Overnight lows will be in the teens and even single digits in the north. Thursday is mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 30s. Milder weather returns on Friday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Spring-like weather and dry for the upcoming weekend. (WSAW)

The upcoming holiday weekend is shaping up to be a pleasant one with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and on Easter Sunday. High in the low 60s Saturday, while in the mid 60s on Sunday. Next Monday may feature the chance of morning showers, otherwise considerable cloudiness and mild with highs in the mid 60s.

