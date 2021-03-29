Boys and Girls Club opens summer registration

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area opened up its summer registration Monday. After being confined to the club all last summer, members and staff alike are excited to bring back some old programs.

“In the summer they have more outdoor activities than indoor activities, just to get a variety of activities down,” said member Nicholas Schumacher.

One of the biggest benefits of the warmer weather is to get the kids engaged with the community, providing a wider scope of learning opportunities.

“We’re super excited to get the members out in the community through our community collaborations, whether it’s service projects, gardening, getting them to learn about future careers, so we’ll get them out and about as much as we can, while still providing them with as many opportunities as we can at the club, too,” said Program Director Alexis Radloff.

The boys and girls club believes in striking the balance between supporting academic success and allowing kids to be kids. For the club, this can even go hand-in-hand.

“So a lot of our academic stuff is weaved in and mixed with a lot of our programming, so a lot of the times there’s not necessarily a requirement but they’re really being involved in academics when they don’t even know it. So it’s great to see them get involved with something like Art of Chemistry,” Radloff said.

In addition to using art to teach chemistry, they combine math skills with physical games and use robotics to teach engineering.

“So this Summer we want to continue that with our summer Brain Gain opportunities where they get to learn about different cultures, they get to learn about different science concepts, so we’re going to push that academic support so that we don’t have that summer kick-back,” Radloff said.

