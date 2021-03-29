Advertisement

Bidens pay tribute at Vietnam Veterans Memorial

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid tribute Monday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to mark the 48th anniversary of the departure of the last U.S. combat troops from the war zone.

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which commemorates the date in 1973 when the U.S. Military Assistance Command in Vietnam was disestablished.

The Bidens made an unannounced trip and walked alongside one of the memorial’s famed long black granite walls, polished to a high finish and etched with the names of more than 58,000 Americans who died in the war.

The couple laid a bouquet of flowers and stood in silence. The president then traced the name of Dennis F. Shine, according to the White House.

It was not immediately clear why the president chose Shine, a 21-year-old Massachusetts man who was killed in Vietnam in 1969.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twins Olive and Ashton Perry are putting on weight in the NICU after their births, which came...
‘A whirlwind’: Parents shocked when twins born 5 days apart in different months
Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home
Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home
Sisu and his love for a purple unicorn toy stole hearts, and the dog found a new family one day...
Dog kept stealing unicorn toy from store, so animal control bought it for him
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
2 tugboats deploy to Egypt’s Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
This image from police body cam footage provided by Montgomery County Department of Police...
Body camera video shows officers berating, threatening 5-year-old boy

Latest News

Traffic at CWA increases as more people travel for spring break
Traffic at CWA increases as more people travel for spring break
National Guard members describe experience helping with COVID-19 testing
National Guard members describe helping with COVID-19 testing over the last year
A statement of facts document presented to the United States District Court in the case against...
Capitol riot suspect wore ‘I Was There’ shirt when arrested
We’re learning more about how the Wisconsin National Guard built a statewide testing operation...
1 year into their largest mission, Wisconsin National Guardsmen discuss serving at home
Vaccine
More than a dozen states to open vaccines to all adults