1,815 Wausau absentee ballots returned for Spring Election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Of the 3,519 absentee ballots requested by Wausau voters, more than half, or 1,815 have been returned. Wausau City Clerk Leslie M. Kremer said 179 of those ballots were voters who voted absentee in person at city hall.

The city of Wausau has 22,720 registered voters.

The Spring Election is April 6. State offices to be elected are State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Court of Appeals Judge, Districts I, II and III, and Circuit Court Judge. In Wausau, voters will also vote on two referendums and Wausau School Board.

ABSENTEE VOTING DEADLINES FROM THE WISCONSIN ELECTIONS COMMISSION

April 1 @ 5 p.m. - Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Regular and Permanent Overseas Voters- If you are a regular or a Permanent Overseas Voters, your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on April 1, 2021.

Apil 2 @ 5 p.m.- Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Indefinitely Confined- If a voter is indefinitely confined your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on April 2, 2021.

April 2 @ 5 p.m.- Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot- Military If a voter is in the military then your absentee ballot request must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 5 p.m. on April 2.

March 23 possibly through April 4 -Deadline for In-Person Absentee- Voters can possibly request and vote an absentee ballot in-person in their municipal clerk’s office through April 4. Office hours vary by municipality. Some municipal offices may not offer additional in-person absentee hours Please contact your municipal clerk for absentee voting hours.

April 6 @ 5 p.m.- Deadline for Hospitalized Voters- Voters who are in a hospital may request a ballot be brought to them by an appointed agent if they are hospitalized in the 7 days preceding the election. Hospitalized electors may request an absentee ballot between March 30 and April 6 at 5 p.m.

April 6 @ 8 p.m.- Deadline to Return Absentee Ballot- If you have already received an absentee ballot, you must return your absentee ballot by mail or delivery to your municipal clerk. Your ballot must be received by your municipal clerk no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day, April 6.

