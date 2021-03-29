1 killed in Waushara County crash

BERLIN, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead in Waushara County following a head-on crash with a semi.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. early Sunday morning on Highway 49 north of Berlin, in the town o Aurora.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle died at the scene. No names have been released.

Berlin Police Dept., Green Lake Sheriff’s Office, Berlin Fire and EMS, Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, Waushara County Highway Department and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash scene.

