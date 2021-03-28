Advertisement

Wausau couple plans to transform school bus into mobile home(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Downsizing would be an understatement for this Wausau couple. By the end of their rental agreement this year, they hope to move into a fully functioning mobile home.

Kenzie Bradley and Kyle Verhassalt say it’s always been a dream of theirs to move to Colorado.

“When we got together,” Verhassalt explained, “we went to Colorado twice and we wanted to experience dispersed camping. It turned out to be one of the things we really like. So, she kind of brought me into the idea of building a school bus into a tiny home, so I’m just all aboard.”

Now, with a recently purchased school bus the couple is renovating into a fully functioning mobile home, they plan to travel to Colorado as well as other places.

“We’re going to try to basically build a little off-grid house for ourselves that’s mobile,” Bradley said, “so we can take it wherever we want.”

The couple plans to have the bus finished by the end of 2021. The inside and outside of the bus both require some work.

Bradley says people can watch their progress by following the couple’s Instagram account.

