Granite Peak holds first ever Cardboard Cup

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the end of the final family fun weekend this year, the management and staff of Granite Peak Ski Resort decided to cap off the season with something silly. They had a downhill race with sleds made only of cardboard, tape and zip ties.

Granite Peak’s first-ever cardboard cup drew competitors and spectators alike to this unique event. It was free to the public, and contestants only had to register with the resort.

Since it was the first, most of the competitors did not have any instruction as to how to construct their vehicles.

“It’s pretty robust. We tested it, we had three guys sitting in it to make sure it would hold up so we’ve got four little girls that are going to be sitting in it so they’ll be cooking,” said contestant Daren Cowan of his googly-eyed sled.

Rental shop Manager Dustin Gwidt provided colorful commentary, and there was plenty to comment on, with sleds going off-track or belly-up.

He said the turnout and the construction were equally impressive, however.

“We did have a lot of sleds that made it to the bottom. A couple of them fell apart, but it was all in good fun, and it was really cool to be part of,” Gwidt said.

The theme was honoring first responders. It’s a group that Granite Peak General Manager Greg Fisher has been showing appreciation for all season. Entries were encouraged to reflect the theme and contestants were asked to dress accordingly.

“Greg’s been doing a great job up here at Granite Peak. He’s been doing a lot of awesome things. We had the Pond Skim yesterday and the Cardboard Cup. It really brings the community together and it’s great having Granite Peak here,” Cowan said.

