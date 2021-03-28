Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Hold onto your hat the next few days

Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph are possible through Tuesday with fluctuating temperatures.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Breezy and cool to wrap up the last Sunday of March in the Wisconsin River Valley. Sunshine along with some clouds, while wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 20s north, mid to upper 20s central and south. Monday is windy and warmer with a fair amount of sunshine. Afternoon readings rising into the low 60s. Wind gusts on Monday could be up to 45 mph at times. There will be an elevated fire danger risk on Monday.

A cold front will roll across the region early Tuesday with a chance of showers around to a little after daybreak. Breezy and cooler with daytime temperatures running in the 40s. Wind gusts on Tuesday up to 35 mph are possible. A chilly mid-week with more sun than clouds Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the low to mid 30s Wednesday, while in the upper 30s Thursday. Morning lows will be down in the teens each morning. Milder on Friday with a partly cloudy sky. High in the upper 40. The holiday weekend starts out dry and warmer on Saturday with some sun and highs in the upper 50s. A chance of showers on Easter Sunday in the morning, then a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

