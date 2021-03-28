Advertisement

Cole Caufield officially signs with Canadiens

Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) during the first period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) during the first period of an NCAA college hockey game against Arizona State Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis)
By Matt Infield
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -Stevens Point native Cole Caufield has signed a three-year entry level contract (ELC) with the Montreal Canadiens, the team that drafted him with the #15 pick in the 2019 NHL draft.

Caufield spent the past two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, leading them to an NCAA tournament this year, where they were knocked out in their regional opener on Friday by Bemidji State.

Despite the disappointing end, it was a season for the ages for the former SPASH Panther. Caufield led D-I hockey in goals scored (30) and points scored (52), he is widely regarded as the favorite to win the Hobey Baker Award, given to the best player in college hockey each season.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist killed in Portage County crash
UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
First known case of COVID-19 variant from Brazil discovered in Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers signs S.B. 3 into law Friday at Bridge Community Clinic in Wausau.
Gov. Evers signs prescription drug savings bill into law in Wausau
Virginia's Sam Hauser (10) shoots as North Carolina State's Dereon Seabron (1) defends during...
Stevens Point native Sam Hauser announces he’s pursuing a professional basketball career
The Shopko building was officially purchased by the VA on Tuesday.
Wausau VA to relocate, expand in former Rothschild Shopko location

Latest News

UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez on game cancellation
REPORT: Barry Alvarez expected to announce retirement soon
Prep Highlights 3/26
Sam Hauser talks college career
Sam Hauser talks college career
SPASH v Neenah Prep Football 3/26/2021
SPASH v Neenah Prep Football 3/26/2021