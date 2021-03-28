Cole Caufield officially signs with Canadiens

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -Stevens Point native Cole Caufield has signed a three-year entry level contract (ELC) with the Montreal Canadiens, the team that drafted him with the #15 pick in the 2019 NHL draft.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a three-year ELC with forward Cole Caufield. (2020-21 to 2022-2023)



📄 https://t.co/tIdAMxLWHY

#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 28, 2021

Caufield spent the past two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, leading them to an NCAA tournament this year, where they were knocked out in their regional opener on Friday by Bemidji State.

Despite the disappointing end, it was a season for the ages for the former SPASH Panther. Caufield led D-I hockey in goals scored (30) and points scored (52), he is widely regarded as the favorite to win the Hobey Baker Award, given to the best player in college hockey each season.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.