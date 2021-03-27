Woodson YMCA to open ‘The Landing’, sees more in-person classes return

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landing at the YMCA is set to open for some in-person classes on April 5, ending a one-year pause on in-person activities.

“It just felt like the time was right now to get our toes wet and start offering some classes here at The Landing.”

The club for people age 55 and older is not the only area that’s seeing activity return. Other in-person activities like organized, pick-up basketball, fitness on-demand, and cycling have been back for in-person classes since February.

“We’re hearing people energized to come back. Who have had vaccines that feel comfortable engaging in activities they used to enjoy,” Woodson YMCA communications director Carrie Hutton said.

While the YMCA has been easing restrictions gradually since their reopening in June, the changes continue to be made by the month. Masks are still required at all times.

“We’re doing a good job with them together to be able to lighten up on some of these restrictions,” Hutton said.

For The Landing, the last time they were open was just before St. Patrick’s day last year. It may stay relatively empty for at least a little while, though.

“We’re limiting our space to 8 people and only when we’re offering specific classes or programs,” director of The Landing Kate Florek said.

Since March of 2020, only virtual classes were being offered to their members. Some outdoor activities were held in the summer.

“I’m very excited that we will be able to serve our community more fully than we were able to during the pandemic,” Florek said.

In the coming months, the YMCA could see more changes, but they know they are positive ones compared to one year ago.

“We wanted to be able to have that opportunity to keep our members as safe as possible, keep our staff as safe as possible and get our toes wet,” Florek said.

She wants to see how their members feel about the initial return before opening up The Landing to a larger group of people.

“A lot of people feel like they need this. They need to get back to what normal used to feel like,” said Hutton.

