REPORT: Barry Alvarez expected to announce retirement soon

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -Longtime Wisconsin football head coach Barry Alvarez, who has been the school’s athletic director since 2006, will announce his retirement in the coming weeks, according to a report from Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Some #Badgers news for you today: Barry Alvarez, UW's full-time AD since 2006, is close to retiring. Expect an announcement sometime in the next couple weeks. Sounds as if Alvarez could stay on through July. We'll have a quick story on our site soon. He is 74. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) March 27, 2021

Alvarez, the winningest football coach in school history, could stay in his current job through July. He turned 74 in December.

He took over as the football head coach in 1990, a position he held through 2005. During his time on the sideline, Alvarez led Wisconsin to three Big Ten titles and three Rose Bowl wins.

