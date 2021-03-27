Advertisement

Police: 2 dead in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings

At least eight people are injured and two are dead following separate shootings in Virginia...
At least eight people are injured and two are dead following separate shootings in Virginia Beach, Virginia.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 2:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say two people are dead and at least eight are injured from shootings along the city’s oceanfront.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters the first shooting erupted late Friday night and wounded approximately eight people. Then, shots were fired nearby and an officer confronted an individual. The officer shot the individual and that person died.

Another person was shot in an unrelated shooting and pronounced dead near the scene.

An officer was also hit by a vehicle during the investigation and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several people are in police custody but their possible involvement in the shootings was still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicyclist killed in Portage County crash
UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
First known case of COVID-19 variant from Brazil discovered in Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers signs S.B. 3 into law Friday at Bridge Community Clinic in Wausau.
Gov. Evers signs prescription drug savings bill into law in Wausau
The Shopko building was officially purchased by the VA on Tuesday.
Wausau VA to relocate, expand in former Rothschild Shopko location
Virginia's Sam Hauser (10) shoots as North Carolina State's Dereon Seabron (1) defends during...
Stevens Point native Sam Hauser announces he’s pursuing a professional basketball career

Latest News

The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran...
Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
YMCA allowing more activities
YMCA allowing more activities
UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
First known case of COVID-19 variant from Brazil discovered in Wisconsin
Rain showers are expected on Saturday.
First Alert Weather: Rain arrives on Saturday