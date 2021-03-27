First Alert Weather: Blustery start to the new week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Damp and cool for this evening into the first half of tonight as rain showers will continue to work through Central Wisconsin. Meantime, in the Northwoods, rain showers will mix with and change to snow showers with minor accumulations of a coating to 1″ of wet snow possible through late evening. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Rain showers central and south, with snow showers north, winding down overnight. (WSAW)

Brisk and cool on Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Blustery on Monday and milder. Winds will be coming out of the south on Monday, gusting up to 35 mph at times. The southerly flow will also work to boost temperatures during the afternoon into the low 60s.

Wind gusts of 35 to around 40 mph possible Sunday. (WSAW)

Wind gusts around 35 mph are possible Monday. (WSAW)

Wind gusts close to 40 mph possible as the cold front moves closer Monday night into early Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

A cold front will be rolling our way for Tuesday morning. As the front nears around daybreak, some rain showers are possible. In the wake of the front, a cooler day is expected with considerable cloudiness. Daytime temps will be in the 40s.

Up and down temperatures will be the story in the week ahead. (WSAW)

Wednesday and Thursday will be the chilliest days of the week ahead. Although there will be a decent amount of sunshine by day, temperatures will only be able to peak in the mid 30s on Wednesday and the upper 30s on Thursday. Overnight lows for Wednesday and Thursday morning will be down in the teens. A gradual warming trend for the end of the week with some sun on Friday and Saturday. Highs Friday in the mid 40s, while in the low to mid 50s on Saturday.

