Community members deliver Easter baskets to families in need

Marathon County Community Outreach Task Force delivers Easter baskets
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Community Outreach Task Force organized an Easter basket delivery initiative and several community members pitched in to help.

The baskets were delivered to several families in Wausau-area School District Saturday morning.

Executive Director of the non-profit Sandi Kelch says they wanted to help any way they could.

“We put a call out for families that were struggling financially this holiday and offered to find donors to make Easter baskets,” she explained.

She says the non-profit wanted to take one less worry away from many parents during the pandemic.

“Their families are struggling and some parents are stressed out about not being able to afford a basic Easter basket,” Kelch said, “So, we asked for interests and candy preferences to make the baskets special for each kid.”

Several realtors of the Central Wisconsin Board of Realtors contributed to the cause.

PR committee member Jean Slaktoski says they were happy to contribute to the cause.

“We’re active with Sandi’s group and other groups to help throughout the community.” Slaktoski said. “Realtors stepped up and contributed funds and we were able to put together about 144-160 baskets.”

Once the baskets were put together, the Bull Falls Chapter of Harley Davidson stepped in to help deliver the baskets.

Marketing Director Pookie Rosa says while their bikes were away, they were still excited to ride in a different vehicle.

“We won’t be bringing the cold and rain on the motorcycles today,” Rosa explained, “but we do have some trucks. So, if you see a Haley Davidson truck rolling up to a house, we’re out delivery easter baskets.”

