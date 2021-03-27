1 in 6 Wisconsin residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19; deaths fall to average 3 a day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin continues on pace to reach 1 million residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 early next week.

The Department of Health Services reported Saturday that 978,416 people have completed their vaccinations -- whether that’s one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

That’s 29,651 more people completing their vaccinations since to Friday’s report. The state is averaging 20,433 residents getting fully vaccinated every day over the past 7 days.

Currently, 16.8% of Wisconsin’s population is fully vaccinated. That’s more than 1 in 6 people.

Data show the state usually sees a drop in vaccinations over the weekend, so that 1 million milestone will most likely be reached Monday or Tuesday.

So far, 1,674,882 Wisconsin residents had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s almost 40,000 more (39,905) than vaccinators reported Friday and represents 28.8% of the population.

The 7-day average was close to a record for all COVID-19 vaccinations, including residents and non-residents. Vaccinators reported an additional 68,558 doses administered since Friday. That’s 10,000 fewer doses than Friday, but the 7-day average of 55,566 shots a day is just a couple hundred shy of Friday’s record.

1 in 3 Wisconsin women received at least one dose of a vaccine compared to just under 1 in 4 men.

Here’s a look at who’s received at least one dose, by age group - approximations and percentages:

16-17: 4 out of 100 (3.8%)

18-24: 1 out of 7 (14.4%)

25-34: 1 out of 5 (21.5%)

35-44: 1 out of 4 (27.0%)

45-54: 1 out of 4 (27.7%)

55-64: 1 out of 3 (34.3%)

65+: 3 out of 4 (74.5%)

CASES AND DEATHS

COVID-19 deaths were reported in Brown and Oneida counties. The death count was revised in Jackson County, so the state’s death toll only increased by one to 6,599. Because of this, Wisconsin’s 7-day average fell to 3 deaths per day -- the lowest average since July -- although the death rate holds on at 1.15% of all coronavirus cases.

The 7-day average for new cases was up for a fourth straight day. Testing identified 450 coronavirus cases across 49 counties. Positive tests made up 12% of the 3,742 results received from people being tested for the first time or testing positive. Wisconsin is averaging 473 new coronavirus cases per day.

The positivity rate looking at all tests, including people tested multiple times, has a 7-day average of 2.6% for a second day. The positivity rate by that measure is at the highest level since February 24 when it was on a decline.

Hospitalizations were in line with the 7-day average. The state is averaging 47 hospitalizations a day, and the DHS reported 50 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24-hour period. The percentage of coronavirus cases resulting in hospitalizations rose to 4.8% on Friday.

Friday the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 266 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 57 in ICU. We’ll get updates from the Wisconsin Hospital Association later Saturday afternoon on current hospitalizations, taking discharges and deaths into account.

Since February 5, 2020, the state reports:

575,320 confirmed coronavirus cases

27,403 hospitalizations (4.8% of all cases)

6,598 COVID-19 deaths (1.15%)

561,842 recoveries (97.7% of cases)

6,721 cases still active (1.2%)

SATURDAY’S VACCINATION TOTALS IN NORTHEASTERN WISCONSIN

(Daily cases and deaths by county are listed toward the end of this article. You can also view county numbers on the state DHS website, CLICK HERE.)

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 73,263 (27.7%) 44,201 (16.7%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 12,954 (25.9%) 7,625 (15.2%) Dodge (87,839) 20,459 (23.3%) 12,532 (14.3%) Door (27,668) (NE) 11,234 (40.6%) 6,563 (23.7%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 26.957 (26.1%) 17,878 (17.3%) Forest (9,004) 2,689 (29.9%) 2,066 (22.9%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,113 (25.9%) 887 (20.7%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 5,343 (28.3%) 3,601 (19.0%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 5,133 (25.1%) 3,281 (16.1%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 23,385 (29.6%) 13,426 (17.0%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 10,135 (25.1%) 6,280 (15.6%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,817 (39.9%) 1,272 (27.9%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 10,051 (26.5%) 6,310 (16.6%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 50,255 (26.7%) 29,780 (15.9%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 10,010 (24.5%) 5,915 (14.5%) Sheboygan (115,340) 32,577 (28.2%) 16,941 (14.7%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 13,081 (25.7%) 8,052 (15.8%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 5,722 (23.4%) 3,978 (16.3%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 46,391 (27.0%) 28,698 (16.7%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 134,314 (28.8%) 80,948 (17.1%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 146,656 (26.7%) 89,572 (16.3%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,674,882 (28.8%) 978,416 (16.8%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports there are currently 16 COVID-19 patients among the 13 Fox Valley region hospitals. Five of them are in ICU. That’s 2 more in ICU compared to Thursday and 2 more hospitalized overall.

Ten hospitals in the Northeast region are treating 31 COVID-19 patients, with 8 of them in ICU. That’s 3 fewer patients in ICU than Thursday and 2 fewer patients overall.

Going deeper into WHA data, there are 300 ICU beds open statewide, which is 20.5% of all the ICU beds in 136 hospitals. There are 2,163 open beds of all types -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- which is 19.4% of the state’s hospital beds.

In the Fox Valley, there are 11 ICU beds (10.6%) and 108 of all hospital beds (12.7%) available.

In the Northeast region, 51 ICU beds (24.6%) and 285 of all types (29.8%) available.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use the terms “open” and “available,” a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

SATURDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,617 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,197 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,508 cases (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,075 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,595 cases (+20) (231 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,324 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,225 cases (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,586 (+4) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,171 cases (+4) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,165 cases (+1) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,165 cases (+5) (56 deaths)

Crawford – 1,678 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 41,908 (+56) (288 deaths)

Dodge – 11,547 cases (cases revised -7 by state) (158 deaths)

Door – 2,505 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Douglas – 3,740 cases (+11) (29 deaths)

Dunn – 4,358 cases (+3) (30 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,217 cases (105 deaths)

Florence - 429 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,066 cases (+7) (103 deaths)

Forest - 935 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,722 cases (83 deaths)

Green – 3,332 cases (+12) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,536 cases (+5) (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,947 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 565 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,580 cases (cases revised -6 by state) (26 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Jefferson – 8,017 cases (cases revised -5 by state) (105 deaths)

Juneau - 3,040 cases (+2) (20 deaths)

Kenosha – 14,934 cases (+17) (303 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,317 cases (cases revised -18 by state) (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,391 cases (+3) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,490 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Langlade - 1,942 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,938 cases (58 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,345 cases (68 deaths)

Marathon – 13,853 cases (+5) (184 deaths)

Marinette - 3,998 cases (+1) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,325 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 790 cases (cases revised -2 by state) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 100,300 (+121) (1,257 deaths)

Monroe – 4,370 cases (+1) (34 deaths)

Oconto – 4,314 cases (+1) (49 deaths)

Oneida - 3,490 cases (+3) (69 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 19,802 cases (+13) (197 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,832 cases (+7) (81 deaths)

Pepin – 816 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,605 cases (+5) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,019 cases (cases revised -5 by state) (44 deaths)

Portage – 6,537 cases (+2) (66 deaths)

Price – 1,174 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,619 cases (+1) (335 deaths)

Richland - 1,273 cases (cases revised -11 by state) (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,713 cases (+25) (163 deaths)

Rusk - 1,273 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,455 cases (+10) (44 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,562 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Shawano – 4,604 cases (+1) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,220 cases (+9) (133 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,695 cases (+29) (47 deaths)

Taylor - 1,802 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,447 cases (+7) (38 deaths)

Vernon – 1,871 cases (+2) (38 deaths)

Vilas - 2,187 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,010 cases (+15) (134 deaths)

Washburn – 1,345 cases (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,031 cases (139 deaths)

Waukesha – 41,855 cases (+53) (498 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,748 cases (+2) (116 deaths)

Waushara – 2,112 cases (+2) (31 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,426 cases (+16) (186 deaths)

Wood – 6,740 cases (+5) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 284 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 517 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 830 cases (+3) (25 deaths)

Delta – 2,757 cases (+7) (67 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,176 cases (+2) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 963 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Houghton – 2,256 cases (+7) (31 deaths)

Iron – 872 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 124 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (1 death)

Luce – 137 cases (+2)

Mackinac - 312 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,578 cases (+4) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,648 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 375 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 242 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

