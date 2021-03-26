Advertisement

Voluntary meat stick recall issued after packaging protocol not followed

Ski's logo
Ski's logo(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -Ski’s Meat Market in Stevens Point has voluntarily recalled a variety of its snack sticks and strips sold from the Mobil Gas Station in Rosholt because an inspector was not present during production or labeling.

The affected products include:

  • Teriyaki Snack Sticks
  • Jalapeno Cheddar Snack
  • Beef Snack Sticks
  • Original Snack Sticks
  • Bloody Mary Snack
  • Habanero Snack
  • Garlic Snack
  • Beef Strips
  • Smoked Turkey Strips

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Public Information Officer Kevin Hoffman said an inspector is assigned when a product is being produced and labeled for wholesale purposes to assure that all regulatory and food safety requirements are met. “In this case, the products do not meet this requirement because there was no inspector on-site during production or labeling,” he explained by email.

Consumers who have any of these products should return them to Ski’s Meat Market.

Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Dave Tuskowski, Ski’s Meat Market owner, at 715-344-8484.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old man is in the Lincoln County Jail and deputies are searching for two other...
1 arrested, 2 sought following Lincoln County pursuit
The El Paso Zoo has two security guards patrolling the area at all times. If the children had...
Kids seen on video inside chimpanzee exhibit at Texas zoo
Wisconsin guard Trevor Anderson, right, goes up to shoot in front of Ohio State guard Duane...
REPORT: Stevens Point native Trevor Anderson to transfer from Wisconsin
The Shopko building was officially purchased by the VA on Tuesday.
Wausau VA to relocate, expand in former Rothschild Shopko location
Virginia's Sam Hauser (10) shoots as North Carolina State's Dereon Seabron (1) defends during...
Stevens Point native Sam Hauser announces he’s pursuing a professional basketball career

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus case average rises for 3rd day, deaths decline
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Gov. Evers signs ‘cocktails to-go” bill to help struggling bars and restaurants
How the availability of the vaccine is affecting area students
How the availability of the vaccine is affecting area students
One person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in the city of Wausau
Competency, homicide charges focus of suspect’s court appearance