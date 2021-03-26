Voluntary meat stick recall issued after packaging protocol not followed

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -Ski’s Meat Market in Stevens Point has voluntarily recalled a variety of its snack sticks and strips sold from the Mobil Gas Station in Rosholt because an inspector was not present during production or labeling.

The affected products include:

Teriyaki Snack Sticks

Jalapeno Cheddar Snack

Beef Snack Sticks

Original Snack Sticks

Bloody Mary Snack

Habanero Snack

Garlic Snack

Beef Strips

Smoked Turkey Strips

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Public Information Officer Kevin Hoffman said an inspector is assigned when a product is being produced and labeled for wholesale purposes to assure that all regulatory and food safety requirements are met. “In this case, the products do not meet this requirement because there was no inspector on-site during production or labeling,” he explained by email.

Consumers who have any of these products should return them to Ski’s Meat Market.

Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Dave Tuskowski, Ski’s Meat Market owner, at 715-344-8484.

