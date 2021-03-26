VACCINE TEAM: Wausau’s NTC named as mass vaccination site

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers announced that the fourth community-based mass vaccination site will be opening in Marathon County on April 6, with hopes to bring herd immunity from COVID-19.

it is a major step in getting as many people vaccinated as possible in Central Wisconsin.

The clinic will be at North Central Technical College (NTC) five days per week beginning April 6. It will administer vaccines Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and you will be able to register for the vaccine on the DHS’s website.

Once the clinic is in operation, there will be 400 doses administered daily, a number that will rise to 1,000 once more vaccine supply is available.

Having this clinic will help relieve stress on medical providers.

“Having this clinic here, our health care providers are going to be able to get back to their primary business of providing care for all of our whole body health and allowing all of our vaccines to happen at this vaccination clinic,” Marathon County Health Department Public Information Officer Judy Burrows said. The mass vaccination site will also serve people in surrounding counties. Once the mass vaccination site opens, they will be vaccinating people based on the priority of eligibility.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said when she worked for Marathon County Health Department 15-years-ago, they ran a mass vaccination clinic as a way to prepare for a pandemic.

“We worked in partnership with 13 other counties and two tribal health departments on that scenario so I can assure you, that Marathon County knows how to do this work in partnership,” she said. The partners involved include AMI Health Care, North Central Technical College, and area health system providers.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.