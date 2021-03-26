Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM: COVID-19 cases still too high, Wisconsin DHS says

The Wisconsin DHS wants you to know it's still important to follow Covid-19 safety precautions despite the vaccine.(Aspirus Wausau Hospital)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DHS wants you to know it’s still important to follow COVID-19 safety precautions despite the vaccine.

Wisconsin’s level of cases is still high, the state is currently seeing an average of about 450 cases of COVID-19 per day, which is down from over 6,000 cases a day early on in the pandemic. However, the DHS says 450 is still far too many cases. Previously, the level of cases was considered really high, but the numbers are still too high to be considered safe.

Wisconsin’s current level of reported UK COVID-19 variants in Wisconsin is at 69 with just one of the South African variant.

Deputy Secretary for the Wisconsin DHS Julie Willems Van Dijk says to end this pandemic, Wisconsinites can’t let a surge in cases emerge.

“We don’t want to take five steps back, just when we’re at the cusp of things getting a lot better if we can give ourselves a little bit of patience, keep delivering 300,000 vaccines a week over the next 8 to 10 weeks,” Willems Van Dijk said.

With summer just around the corner, rummage sales are also on people’s minds.

The DHS said rummage sales are a perfectly fine outdoor activity to do, as long as it remains outdoors.

If you decide to have a rummage sale, make sure COVID safety precautions are enforced.

“They’re in your garage, they’re in your driveway, so they’re largely outdoor activities and so that’s the first thing I’d say. Do everything you can to hold your rummage sale outside because our risk of exposure is much less when we are outside than when we are inside,” Willems Van Dijk said.

It’s also important to be cautious of the number of people present at your rummage sale.

