UW-Stevens Point softball sweeps Mount Mary in home opener

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - The UW-Stevens Point softball team (11-4) took care of business with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Mount Mary (1-10) in the first home games in nearly two years. UWSP won game one, 4-0, before completing the sweep with an 11-1 run-rule victory in game two.

Madi Greenaberg (Downers Grove, Ill./North) drove in two runs in each game. She was 2-for-3 with a walk and a sac fly on the day. Sara Traxel (Oak Creek, Wis./Oak Creek) had three RBI.

Lauren Luedtke (Lomira, Wis./Lomira) extended her hitting steak to six games with hits in both games. She drove in a run and scored. Sammy Buerger (Oshkosh, Wis./North) scored two runs in each game and Megan Lawrence (Antioch, Ill./Antioch Community) hit safely in both games with three runs scored.

Game 1 - UWSP 4, MMU 0

Lawrence led off the first with a triple to the right field corner. Buerger drew a walk and Maddie Candre (St. Charles, Ill./East) reached on catcher’s interference to load the bases with two away. Greenaberg singled to plate two runs and put runners on the corners. A failed double steal pushed the third run of the inning home.

UWSP loaded the bases in the third on singles by Buerger and Luedtke and a two-out walk by Candre, but UWSP was unable to extend the lead.Buerger reached on an error to begin the fifth inning. Singles by Traxel and Candre plated a run. Greenaberg followed with a single and UWSP again stranded the bases loaded.

Makenna Tkach (Streator, Ill./Marquette Academy) started and pitched 5.0 innings to earn her sixth win of the year. She struck out five and allowed just one hit. MacKenzie Honish (Oconto, Wis./Oconto) tossed the final 2.0 with three strikeouts and just one hit against.

Game 2 - UWSP 11, MMU 1 (5)

Buerger, Traxel, Lawrence and Candre drew bases on balls as UWSP pushed home a run on a wild pitch. Greenaberg followed with a sac fly to right-center and two runners came home on the play.

Kally VanLaanen (Green Bay, Wis./Ashwaubenon) drew a one-out walk and stole second. Traxel drew a walk and Luedtke singled to push UWSP’s lead to 4-0. After a Lawrence walk, the Pointers left the bases loaded.Mount Mary got on the board in the third for the Blue Angels’ only run of the day.

In the bottom of the third, UWSP exploded for seven runs. Greenaberg walked, Delaney Kunkel (Manhattan, Ill./Lincoln Way West) was hit by a pitch and VanLaanen singled to push home the first run. Burger walked and Traxel cleared the bases with a three-RBI triple. A wild pitch plated another runner. Luedtke and Lawrence hit consecutive doubles. Jayden Prondzinski (Stevens Point, Wis./SPASH) drove in another run with an infield single to complete the scoring in the inning.

Honish tossed 3.0 frames to earn the win. She struck out two. Allie Meyers (Oak Forest, Ill./Oak Forest) pitched a hitless final 2.0 innings with a strikeout.

The Pointers travel to Minnesota on Friday (March 26) for a 12:30 p.m. doubleheader against No. 24 College of Saint Benedict.