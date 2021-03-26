Stevens Point native Sam Hauser announces he’s pursuing a professional basketball career

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Sam Hauser announced via Twitter that he is leaving the University of Virginia to pursue a professional basketball career.

This University and this program will forever hold a place in my life. I am excited in pursuing the next step in my career at the next level! — Sam Hauser (@Big_Smooth10) March 25, 2021

Hauser started his career at Marquette where he played for three seasons. In 2019, the forward announced he was transferring to Virginia.

During his lone season playing at Virginia, he led the team in scoring at 16 points per game.

Over his collegiate career, Hauser averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

