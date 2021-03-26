Advertisement

Stevens Point native Sam Hauser announces he’s pursuing a professional basketball career

Virginia's Sam Hauser (10) shoots as North Carolina State's Dereon Seabron (1) defends during...
Virginia's Sam Hauser (10) shoots as North Carolina State's Dereon Seabron (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)(Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool | Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Sam Hauser announced via Twitter that he is leaving the University of Virginia to pursue a professional basketball career.

Hauser started his career at Marquette where he played for three seasons. In 2019, the forward announced he was transferring to Virginia.

During his lone season playing at Virginia, he led the team in scoring at 16 points per game.

Over his collegiate career, Hauser averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

