State superintendent candidate, Deb Kerr, makes visit to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - During a stop at the 400 block Friday, Deb Kerr discussed policy plans to combat child sex trafficking, abuse, and exploitation.

She also explained why she thinks she’s the best candidate for the job.

“I’m the most qualified and uniquely prepared to lead our state out of this pandemic. I have worked in all sectors of education; public, private, charter and voucher schools. I’ve been a superintendent for 20 years in the state of Wisconsin and walked the halls of public schools for 34 years,” she said.

Voters will decide between Deb Kerr and Jill Underly, Tuesday, April 6th.

