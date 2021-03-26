Sam Hauser discusses decision to turn pro with Newschannel 7.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -After two state championships at SPASH and a college basketball career with stops at Marquette and Virginia, Stevens Point native Sam Hauser is now shooting for the pinnacle of hoops: The professional level.

Hauser made the announcement that he’ll turn pro on his Twitter page Thursday night.

To the University of Virginia,



THANK YOU! Being a part of this program for the last 2 years has been a blessing. I can’t thank Coach Bennett and the rest of his staff for believing in me. To my teammates, you already know what it is, appreciate you all❤️. pic.twitter.com/Ndml89OPue — Sam Hauser (@Big_Smooth10) March 25, 2021

“A lot of just like you said, excitement,” said Hauser on the emotions. “I’m ready to take the next step. I enjoyed my time at Marquette and at Virginia the last five years.

“So, don’t take anything for granted for sure. Definitely made a lot of memories, a lot of friends, a lot of good connections through the years, but it’s time to move on and hopefully pursue a professional career somewhere.”

Hauser made the announcement less than a week after Virginia was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by Ohio. It’s a decision he had made up long before that.

“I kind of knew that I wasn’t going to come back for another year pretty much throughout the year,” says Hauser. “I just felt like my time in college was good and I had a good time playing basketball at a high level, but I’m ready for the next step.”

Hauser spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Marquette before transferring to Virginia. He had to sit out the 2019-20 season because of the transfer but made his mark with the Cavaliers this year. Hauser put up career highs in points per game (16.0) and field goal percentage (50%), while also adding in nearly 7 rebounds a game.

As his time in college ends, he feels like he left nothing on the table.

“Overall, just a dream come true,” says Hauser of his collegiate career. “When I was little, I dreamed of playing Division I, it came to reality. You know I got to Marquette, first day I’m like ‘Wow, I don’t know if I’m even going to be able to play, these guys are really good.’

“But it turned out I was able to play a lot for my three years there, had a great three years. Came to UVA, had to sit out a year, it was really humbling, but I got to work on my game and get better. And I think this last year it just kind of came all together for me and I played some of the best basketball I’ve ever played this year. So, just really happy with my career, and I don’t have regrets.”

Hauser says he’ll take about two weeks off from basketball to physically and mentally recharge, and hopes to hire an agent soon.

