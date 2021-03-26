Advertisement

Rutgers to require students to be vaccinated for virus in fall

Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.
Rutgers University-Camden in Camden, N.J., Monday, July 1, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University says it will require that all students to be vaccinated for the coronavirus before arriving for classes in the fall.

The university said in statement Thursday that assurances from the federal government of vaccine supply for all Americans prompted them to make the decision.

The university says students may request an exemption from vaccination for medical or religious reasons.

Students participating in online-only classes will not be required to be vaccinated.

A university official says faculty and staff are strongly urged to receive the vaccination and students enrolling at Rutgers who are under 18 will be advised to receive the Pfizer vaccine because it’s approved for people age 16 and up.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old man is in the Lincoln County Jail and deputies are searching for two other...
1 arrested, 2 sought following Lincoln County pursuit
Xiomara Santiago, 40
Marshfield police release missing woman’s vehicle description
A man killed as a result of a traffic crash Monday near Knowlton has been identified as Arthur...
Authorities identify victim in Knowlton area crash
The El Paso Zoo has two security guards patrolling the area at all times. If the children had...
Kids seen on video inside chimpanzee exhibit at Texas zoo
Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers won’t take your cash during games

Latest News

On Jan. 6, rioters coming from a pro-Trump rally broke into the U.S. Capitol, resulting in...
Trump defends Capitol rioters, says there was ‘zero threat’
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
N Korea confirms missile tests as Biden warns of response
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Weather service: 8 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5
As students head into spring break, many will see changes when they return, like going back to...
More change in second semester in a pandemic, central Wis. students share experiences