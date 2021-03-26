Rib Mountain hosts “Planning and a Pint”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Town of Rib Mountain held its “Planning and a Pint” event Thursday night at the old Gordman’s on Rib Mountain Drive.

The event was held to hear input from the community as the city ramps up its plans to revitalize the business corridor.

The town says they want to hear from the public so they can learn from the past successes and downfalls of brick and mortar businesses in that area, especially with the rise of online shopping and the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We have very few plans for new development, but we have a lot of opportunities for redevelopment. And should those occur we have this plan in place that will help guide what the redevelopment will look like.” says Jared Wehner, Community Development Director for Rib Mountain.

Residents streamed in and out during the event, which lasted from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There was a presentation at 6 p.m. that outlined what plans the city has so far.

“It’s the first big initiative that I’ve really seen brought up in this town. I felt like this is someplace that I could lend some ideas. Resident Ashley Kickbush says.

The Town of Rib Mountain wants people in the surrounding communities to participate too, knowing that they use the area as well.

If you would like to fill out the survey, you can find it here.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.