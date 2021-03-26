Resources for the Marathon County homeless population to receive stimulus payments

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many Americans have received $3,200 from the IRS during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is coronavirus relief money available to single tax filers.

H&R Block Enrolled Agent Jamie Koepell says this money is available to anyone who files a 2020 tax return, as is not claimed as an dependent by someone else.

“Adults who are filing at this point are getting about $1,800 back and they’re then signing up for the new stimulus,” Koeppel explained. “So, they’ll get $1,400 back too.”

However, this process is not always easy for the homeless population.

But Catholic Charites’ Director of Community Homeless Facilities Tracy Rieger says this is a process they center is happy to help with.

“If people call in that are homeless or they show up at our do and are homeless and they’re asking how they can get some assistance,” Rieger explained, ”if that specific volunteer is here that day, she’s happy to bring them in and kind of walk through the process with them.”

After assisting with the process, receiving the check is another hurdle the center assists the homeless population with.

Rieger says the United States Post Office offers a short-term general delivery mail-box for six months. The center also allows people without an address or access to this service to use its address.

H&R Block also offers an Emerald Card for people without bank accounts. This service does asks for an address, according to Koeppel.

Koeppel says the company can also assists with filing a tax return, but the service is $99.

