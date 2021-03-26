Advertisement

REPORT: Marquette hires Shaka Smart as its next head men’s basketball coach

Texas head coach Shaka Smart directs his team against Oklahoma State during the first half of...
Texas head coach Shaka Smart directs his team against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - According to a report by the Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Marquette has tabbed Texas’ Shaka Smart as its next head coach.

CBS Sports is reporting that the Marquette administration is meeting with its players in the next few hours.

The Madison native was hired by Texas back in 2015. During his time with the Longhorns, he finished with a 109-86 record with three NCAA Tournament appearances. Smart never made it past the first round with Texas.

Before he was hired at Texas, Smart was the head coach at VCU. During his six years with the Rams, Smart made the NCAA Tournament five out of six seasons including a run to the Final Four.

