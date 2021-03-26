REPORT: Marquette hires Shaka Smart as its next head men’s basketball coach

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - According to a report by the Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Marquette has tabbed Texas’ Shaka Smart as its next head coach.

Texas coach Shaka Smart is headed to Marquette, sources told @stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 26, 2021

CBS Sports is reporting that the Marquette administration is meeting with its players in the next few hours.

Source: Marquette's administration is meeting with its players in the next few hours.



Barring something unforeseen, Shaka Smart is heading to Milwaukee. https://t.co/Agcn6fKr7D — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 26, 2021

The Madison native was hired by Texas back in 2015. During his time with the Longhorns, he finished with a 109-86 record with three NCAA Tournament appearances. Smart never made it past the first round with Texas.

Before he was hired at Texas, Smart was the head coach at VCU. During his six years with the Rams, Smart made the NCAA Tournament five out of six seasons including a run to the Final Four.

