Advertisement

NTC announces in-person learning plans for Fall 2021

(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – Northcentral Technical College (NTC) announced on Friday it will transition to a more traditional college experience beginning August 2021 with additional in-person offerings, events, and student activities.

“At NTC, we believe in meeting learners where they’re at,” said Lori Weyers, President. “For some, that means a traditional in-person experience and for some, that means online learning through our innovative Virtual College.”

Registration opens on April 6 and students will have the opportunity to choose how they take their classes this fall. NTC has 190+ program options, and now prospective learners can also choose from two new associate degree options including Human Resources and Paralegal.

The College also recently announced a new delivery model – NTC Connect – which allows students to choose their desired class format (in person, online or Zoom) day by day or week by week to fit student preference and schedule.

“Providing a safe environment for our entire campus community will continue to be our priority this fall,” said Weyers. “We are excited to welcome more students back to campus and eager to serve those who prefer to maintain their current hybrid, blended or online learning.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old man is in the Lincoln County Jail and deputies are searching for two other...
1 arrested, 2 sought following Lincoln County pursuit
The El Paso Zoo has two security guards patrolling the area at all times. If the children had...
Kids seen on video inside chimpanzee exhibit at Texas zoo
The Shopko building was officially purchased by the VA on Tuesday.
Wausau VA to relocate, expand in former Rothschild Shopko location
Wisconsin guard Trevor Anderson, right, goes up to shoot in front of Ohio State guard Duane...
REPORT: Stevens Point native Trevor Anderson to transfer from Wisconsin
Virginia's Sam Hauser (10) shoots as North Carolina State's Dereon Seabron (1) defends during...
Stevens Point native Sam Hauser announces he’s pursuing a professional basketball career

Latest News

Apple growers closely watching weather, hoping for good season
Apple growers closely watching weather, hoping for good season
Filing 2020 taxes
Resources for the Marathon County homeless population to receive stimulus payments
Evers signs pharmacy bill
Gov. Evers signs law requiring pharmacy sales transparency
New law signed in Wausau helps curb prescription drug costs
New law signed in Wausau helps curb prescription drug costs
Pruning season has begun in Wisconsin.
Apple orchards dealing with fluctuating spring weather