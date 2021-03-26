NTC announces in-person learning plans for Fall 2021

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) – Northcentral Technical College (NTC) announced on Friday it will transition to a more traditional college experience beginning August 2021 with additional in-person offerings, events, and student activities.

“At NTC, we believe in meeting learners where they’re at,” said Lori Weyers, President. “For some, that means a traditional in-person experience and for some, that means online learning through our innovative Virtual College.”

Registration opens on April 6 and students will have the opportunity to choose how they take their classes this fall. NTC has 190+ program options, and now prospective learners can also choose from two new associate degree options including Human Resources and Paralegal.

The College also recently announced a new delivery model – NTC Connect – which allows students to choose their desired class format (in person, online or Zoom) day by day or week by week to fit student preference and schedule.

“Providing a safe environment for our entire campus community will continue to be our priority this fall,” said Weyers. “We are excited to welcome more students back to campus and eager to serve those who prefer to maintain their current hybrid, blended or online learning.”

