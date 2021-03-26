Advertisement

Mass shootings didn’t stop during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they declined in public places

'Run, hide and fight' classes
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mass shootings were at an all-time high in 2020. The amount of mass shootings that took place in public places, however, declined from previous years.

A mass shooting is defined as having four or more victims, not including the shooter, that wasn’t identifiably related to gangs, drugs or organized crime, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.

Gun Violence Archive reported 611 mass shootings in 2020 , compared to 417 in 2019. Although the number increased, most mass shootings in 2020 took place in neighborhoods or city streets.

Wausau Behavioral Health Clinic Psychotherapist Rachel Zentner says she believes this was a result of more emotional regulation over the last year.

“Emotional regulation is about how people manage difficult emotions,” Zentner explained. “How are we capable of handling anger and frustration? When someone cuts us off in traffic, how do we handle that? If we’re at a store and there’s a lot of people, how do we manage our frustration if someone rams into us with a grocery cart?”

Zenter’s theory is that the decline of patrons in public places also resulted in decline of mass shootings in public places.

“There may have been some reduction in anxiety and anger and frustration in public places,” she explained, “with the fewer number of people in places.”

Last week, the United States experience two mass shootings in public places within days of each other. Zentner says there is a way to cope with this.

“An important thing that we can do during both the pandemic as well difficult situations in our country when it comes to safety is to remember how to care for ourselves and how to care for each other,” she said.

Zentner says mass shooters displays signs before committing the crime. Over 50% of them, previously showed signs of being actively suicidal, according to Zentner.

People who are struggling with suicidal thoughts or know of someone who is are encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

