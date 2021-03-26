Advertisement

Kenosha police: 55 more charged for violence during protests

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, authorities disperse protesters out of a park in...
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, authorities disperse protesters out of a park in Kenosha, Wis. Authorities have been reluctant to release even the most basic information about the incident or details about the white officer who shot Blake seven times in the back. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Kenosha police say 55 people are facing charges related to violent demonstrations after the police shooting of Jacob Blake last summer.

Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times in August, leaving him paralyzed. Blake, who is Black, was holding a pocket knife. The shooting spurred several nights of violent protests. Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Friday that 49 adults and six minors are facing charges.

The tally does not include charges against Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teenager accused of shooting and killing two protesters and injuring a third. Sheskey has not been charged in Blake’s shooting, but Blake has filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of using excessive force.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old man is in the Lincoln County Jail and deputies are searching for two other...
1 arrested, 2 sought following Lincoln County pursuit
The El Paso Zoo has two security guards patrolling the area at all times. If the children had...
Kids seen on video inside chimpanzee exhibit at Texas zoo
Wisconsin guard Trevor Anderson, right, goes up to shoot in front of Ohio State guard Duane...
REPORT: Stevens Point native Trevor Anderson to transfer from Wisconsin
The Shopko building was officially purchased by the VA on Tuesday.
Wausau VA to relocate, expand in former Rothschild Shopko location
Virginia's Sam Hauser (10) shoots as North Carolina State's Dereon Seabron (1) defends during...
Stevens Point native Sam Hauser announces he’s pursuing a professional basketball career

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus case average rises for 3rd day, deaths decline
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Gov. Evers signs ‘cocktails to-go” bill to help struggling bars and restaurants
How the availability of the vaccine is affecting area students
How the availability of the vaccine is affecting area students
Ski's logo
Voluntary meat stick recall issued after packaging protocol not followed
One person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in the city of Wausau
Competency, homicide charges focus of suspect’s court appearance