Gov. Evers signs prescription drug savings bill into law in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers signed a bipartisan bill in Wausau Friday that he said puts the power in the hands of pharmacists when it comes to prescription drug costs.

The governor’s 2021-23 biennial budget included a comprehensive plan to tackle the rising costs of prescription drug prices with nearly 20 policy solutions to reduce and control costs, increase transparency and oversight, strengthen consumer protections, and bolster programs designed to support and protect Wisconsin’s most vulnerable.

Evers signed the bill into law at Bridge Community Health Clinic in Wausau.

Gov. Evers applauded Bridge staff for helping catch people that may fall through the cracks in terms of obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine.

The bill also establishes certain requirements on pharmacy benefit managers and certain health plans regarding their interactions with pharmacies and pharmacists. Under the bill, a pharmacy benefit manager is an entity that contracts to administer or manage prescription drug benefits on behalf of an insurer, a cooperative, or another entity that provides prescription drug benefits to Wisconsin residents.

“It frees them up to be the professionals that they are,’ Evers said.

The governor also took questions from the media following the bill signing.

When asked if he would extend the mask mandate, which is set to expire April 5, Gov. Evers said they are still looking at the numbers. “If need be, we will be reissuing that,” he said.

