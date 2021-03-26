Advertisement

Gov. Evers signs law requiring pharmacy sales transparency

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Wausau Friday to pay special honor to Bridge Community Health Clinic.

“Bridge Community Center does a great job of catching people who might otherwise have fallen through the cracks,” Gov. Evers said.

Those are the people Senate Bill 3 will help the most. After a brief tour of the clinic, Governor Evers signed the bill into law, making drug pricing in pharmacies more transparent.

“In Wisconsin, there are people who cannot afford their prescription drugs. They’re cutting their pills in half, they’re putting off taking the doses they should be taking on a regular basis,” Gov. Evers said.

Bridge Community Health Clinic sees a lot of patients who may face these kinds of hard decisions.

“So Bridge Community Health Clinic is a private non-profit, and we are able to see any patient that comes through our doors, most important regardless of their ability to pay or be insured,” said Executive Director Jennifer Smith.

The law requires Pharmacy Benefit Managers to be licensed and allows pharmacists to give more options to their customers.

“Pharmacists after this bill is signed will be able to tell the customers exactly what cost-cutting measures they have, or which drug to buy at a lower cost.”

The bill is one of several measures in the governor’s proposed budget to make health care more accessible. He said he proposed $1.6 billion toward Badger Care, $3 billion to make healthcare more accessible to the underserved, and $4 million for federally qualified health care centers.

“Definitely the components of this bill that was signed will give more transparency and better choice for the patients that we serve, especially when pharmacy costs and ancillary fees are a concern for them honestly and being able to access that part of their treatment plan,” Smith said.

The governor said he was pleased that the bill passed the state legislature early, having support from both Democrats and Republicans.

