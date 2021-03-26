Advertisement

Gov. Evers signs ‘cocktails to-go” bill to help struggling bars and restaurants

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that makes it legal for bars and restaurants to sell cocktails and glasses of wine to-go. The law took effect immediately.

The beverages would need to be sold in tamper-evident sealed containers. The law would not apply to delivery orders.

Sen. Mary Felzkowski said in a statement it’s similar to the current practice of selling growlers of beer.

“Our hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing shutdown, and we’re really feeling it in rural Wisconsin. Cocktails-To-Go is another tool in the toolbox to help our local bars and restaurants weather this storm,” said Felzkowski.

The bipartisan measure had been pushed by bar and restaurant owners since the pandemic began as another way for struggling businesses to attract customers. Bars and restaurants also have a higher profit margin on alcohol sales than food.

More than 30 states have similar laws.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 36-year-old man is in the Lincoln County Jail and deputies are searching for two other...
1 arrested, 2 sought following Lincoln County pursuit
The El Paso Zoo has two security guards patrolling the area at all times. If the children had...
Kids seen on video inside chimpanzee exhibit at Texas zoo
Wisconsin guard Trevor Anderson, right, goes up to shoot in front of Ohio State guard Duane...
REPORT: Stevens Point native Trevor Anderson to transfer from Wisconsin
The Shopko building was officially purchased by the VA on Tuesday.
Wausau VA to relocate, expand in former Rothschild Shopko location
Virginia's Sam Hauser (10) shoots as North Carolina State's Dereon Seabron (1) defends during...
Stevens Point native Sam Hauser announces he’s pursuing a professional basketball career

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus case average rises for 3rd day, deaths decline
How the availability of the vaccine is affecting area students
How the availability of the vaccine is affecting area students
Ski's logo
Voluntary meat stick recall issued after packaging protocol not followed
One person is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in the city of Wausau
Competency, homicide charges focus of suspect’s court appearance