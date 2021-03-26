Gov. Evers signs ‘cocktails to-go” bill to help struggling bars and restaurants

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that makes it legal for bars and restaurants to sell cocktails and glasses of wine to-go. The law took effect immediately.

The beverages would need to be sold in tamper-evident sealed containers. The law would not apply to delivery orders.

Sen. Mary Felzkowski said in a statement it’s similar to the current practice of selling growlers of beer.

“Our hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing shutdown, and we’re really feeling it in rural Wisconsin. Cocktails-To-Go is another tool in the toolbox to help our local bars and restaurants weather this storm,” said Felzkowski.

The bipartisan measure had been pushed by bar and restaurant owners since the pandemic began as another way for struggling businesses to attract customers. Bars and restaurants also have a higher profit margin on alcohol sales than food.

More than 30 states have similar laws.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

