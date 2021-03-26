First peregrine falcon egg of 2021 spotted in WPS’ nesting box

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The first peregrine falcon egg of the year was noticed Friday morning in the nesting box at the Weston Power Plant.

The egg belongs to Sheldon and Rosalee. A Wisconsin Public Service spokesman said the pair have spent the last six years in the nesting box. Together, they’ve welcomed 17 peregrine falcons in that time. They will now talk turns incubating the egg, with more likely to arrive soon.

Those interested can watch the falcons on WPS’ live, high-definition nest box camera.

WPS and We Energies are part of a statewide effort to restore the peregrine falcon population. Since their first successful nest in the mid-1990s, 410 peregrine falcons have hatched at the companies’ facilities. The falcons are drawn to tall structures along Lake Michigan or major rivers, which make many of the WPS and We Energies facilities ideal nesting sites.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources added peregrine falcons to the state’s endangered species list in the 1970s.

