First Alert Weather: Changeable weekend weather

A fair amount of sun and cool today. The umbrella will be needed on Saturday.
Rain showers are expected on Saturday.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine is back for today, mixed with some clouds and it is going to be seasonably cool. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

A fair amount of sun and seasonably cool.
Heading out and about this evening for Fish Fry Friday, it is going to be dry with increasing clouds. Temps during the evening slipping from the 40s back into the 30s. Mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s north, to the low 30s in Central Wisconsin.

Around a quarter of an inch of rainfall is anticipated.
Cloudy on Saturday with rain showers overspreading the region from south to north. The rain showers will mix with or change to snow showers in the north later in the day. Highs in the upper 30s north, to the low 40s central and south. Snow showers up north will linger through the evening with less than 1″ of snowfall. In Central Wisconsin, rain showers will are expected to taper off by midnight with a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Sunday is going to be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind gusts on Sunday could be as high as 35 to 40 mph.

Showers on Saturday, breezy on Sunday.
Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are possible.
Breezy and milder on Monday with some sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Increasing clouds on Tuesday with a cold front rolling our way later in the day. A few showers are possible going through the early evening hours. High in the mid to upper 50s. Chillier to end the month on Wednesday. Partly cloudy with a high in the mid 30s. Staying chilly on Thursday with more sun than clouds. High in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy and milder on Friday. High in the upper 40s.

Temps will be in flux for the days ahead.
