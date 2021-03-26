Edgar’s Huss named Newschannel 7 Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) -Edgar boys basketball head coach Dave Huss has been named the Newschannel 7 Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year, as voted on by the coaches of North Central Wisconsin.

“I guess just humbled,” Huss said on the honor. “It’s certainly a fantastic award.”

Huss led the Wildcats to a 23-3 record and their first state tournament appearance since 1997. Edgar was the only team in our viewing area that went to state in boys basketball, and Huss’ peers took notice.

“As I said to the kids and parents, it’s not something that you strive for, I mean it’s not a goal of mine,” said Huss. “But to be recognized by the fellow coaches in the area is certainly very humbling because there’s a lot of good programs and great coaches. So, I guess kind of a little bit of an overwhelmed feeling.”

It’s the first time Huss has won the award in eight seasons as the Wildcats’ head coach.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.