Eagle’s Club to provide free Easter meals, delivery available in Wausau

(WSAW)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Eagle’s Club in Wausau will provide free meals to those in need or unable to get out on Easter Sunday by drive-up or delivery.

The meal includes ham, mashed potato, gravy, stuffing, vegetables, and a cookie. Meals are available April 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until they run out.

Delivery will be available courtesy Shorty’s Transportation. Delivery is able in Wausau. Delivery requests must be made by 5 p.m. on March 31.

Guests that do drive-up can go to the Eagle’s Club on Easter. They are located at 1703 S. 3rd Ave. in Wausau.

