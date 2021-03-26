Eagle’s Club to provide free Easter meals, delivery available in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Eagle’s Club in Wausau will provide free meals to those in need or unable to get out on Easter Sunday by drive-up or delivery.

The meal includes ham, mashed potato, gravy, stuffing, vegetables, and a cookie. Meals are available April 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until they run out.

Delivery will be available courtesy Shorty’s Transportation. Delivery is able in Wausau. Delivery requests must be made by 5 p.m. on March 31.

Guests that do drive-up can go to the Eagle’s Club on Easter. They are located at 1703 S. 3rd Ave. in Wausau.

